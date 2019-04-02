Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 4,870 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 157,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after buying an additional 110,644 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

NYSE:AYI opened at $123.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $173.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.30. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $932.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

