Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Hess Corp. (HES)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,056 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hess by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 659,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,184,000 after buying an additional 361,672 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Hess by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 105,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 44,678 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hess by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 137,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $503,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Rielly sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $149,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,906 shares in the company, valued at $12,758,917.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,741 shares of company stock worth $25,677,557. 12.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.31.

Hess stock opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.95. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.14%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

