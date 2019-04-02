Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $540,000 Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 10,485 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $573,739.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,338,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,552 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $85,484.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,196.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,269 shares of company stock worth $9,016,684. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of CSOD opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.91 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

