Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Sanmina Corp (SANM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at about $14,771,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 512,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 410,505 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 968,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 296,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,042,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,626,000 after purchasing an additional 293,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Sanmina stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. Sanmina Corp has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

In other news, CFO David Robert Anderson sold 14,167 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $451,785.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jure Sola sold 200,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $6,428,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 787,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,206.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,654,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

