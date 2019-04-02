Gold Fields’ (GFI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.10 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of GFI opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of -1.06. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.0141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.