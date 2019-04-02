Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NGE) Position Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 57,922 shares in the last quarter.

NGE opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

