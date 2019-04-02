Global Social Chain (GSC) One Day Volume Hits $459,931.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Indodax, OKEx and Rfinex. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $3.08 million and $459,931.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00416703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.01556233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00233887 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,670,162 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, HADAX, OKEx and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

