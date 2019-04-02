Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (VIOG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VIOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000.
Shares of BMV:VIOG opened at $154.92 on Tuesday. VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF has a twelve month low of $126.67 and a twelve month high of $154.03.
Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.