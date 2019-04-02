Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VIOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Get VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF alerts:

Shares of BMV:VIOG opened at $154.92 on Tuesday. VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF has a twelve month low of $126.67 and a twelve month high of $154.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (VIOG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/global-retirement-partners-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-vanguard-sp-small-cap-600-growth-etf-viog.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2805 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.