Global Payments Inc (GPN) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank reduced its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $131,343,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $122,196,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Global Payments by 43.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,162,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,452,000 after acquiring an additional 655,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global Payments by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,914,000 after acquiring an additional 581,025 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.36 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $425,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,360,577.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $332,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,023,257.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,629 shares of company stock worth $27,541,772. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/global-payments-inc-gpn-shares-sold-by-first-american-bank.html.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.