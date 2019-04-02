Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 1435215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.16 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.60” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/global-eagle-entertainment-ent-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-60.html.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 346.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,651,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 415,760 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENT)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.