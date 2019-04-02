Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 1435215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.16 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.
The firm has a market cap of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.44.
Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENT)
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.
