Gladius Token (GLA) Price Tops $0.0295 on Top Exchanges

Gladius Token (CURRENCY:GLA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Gladius Token has a market cap of $460,205.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Gladius Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gladius Token token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gladius Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gladius Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $714.69 or 0.17064136 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00064720 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00001367 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Gladius Token Profile

Gladius Token (CRYPTO:GLA) is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. Gladius Token’s total supply is 18,681,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,583,754 tokens. The official website for Gladius Token is gladius.io . Gladius Token’s official Twitter account is @gladiusio . The official message board for Gladius Token is medium.com/@gladiusio

Gladius Token Token Trading

Gladius Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gladius Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gladius Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gladius Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gladius Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gladius Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.