Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Bought by grace capital

grace capital grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.1% of grace capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. grace capital’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $175,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,948. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

