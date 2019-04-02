Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 7,173 Shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Ubiquiti Networks worth $23,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBNT. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of UBNT stock opened at $154.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $155.13.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $307.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.44 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 132.49%. Ubiquiti Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ubiquiti Networks news, Director Ronald Sege sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.60, for a total value of $1,608,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 78.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 7,173 Shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/geode-capital-management-llc-sells-7173-shares-of-ubiquiti-networks-inc-ubnt.html.

Ubiquiti Networks Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.