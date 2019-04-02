Geode Capital Management LLC Has $23.91 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nutrien worth $23,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

