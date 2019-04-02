Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $24,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,461,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,563,000 after purchasing an additional 630,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 35.26% and a negative net margin of 383.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

WARNING: “Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/geode-capital-management-llc-boosts-holdings-in-ultragenyx-pharmaceutical-inc-rare.html.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.