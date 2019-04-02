Genworth MI Canada Inc (MIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.67.

MIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Genworth MI Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of Genworth MI Canada stock opened at C$41.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. Genworth MI Canada has a 1 year low of C$38.18 and a 1 year high of C$46.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32. The firm had revenue of C$169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$175.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genworth MI Canada will post 5.34999950450733 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

