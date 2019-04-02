Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Genprex has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Get Genprex alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNPX. Maxim Group cut shares of Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/genprex-gnpx-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-09-eps.html.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.