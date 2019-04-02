Genesis Vision Price Tops $4.47 on Major Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $19.79 million and $2.80 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00094703 BTC on exchanges including Ovis, Hotbit, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00406536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021344 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.01581282 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00233235 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ovis, HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.