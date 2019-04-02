Genesis Energy Ltd (GNE) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX:GNE) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.
Shares of GNE opened at A$3.12 ($2.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.86. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of A$2.08 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of A$3.02 ($2.14).
About Genesis Energy
