Genesis Energy Ltd (GNE) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX:GNE) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of GNE opened at A$3.12 ($2.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.86. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of A$2.08 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of A$3.02 ($2.14).

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy Limited generates, trades in, and sells electricity to homes and businesses in New Zealand. The company generates electricity from thermal, hydro, and wind sources. Its Customer segment supplies energy, including electricity, gas, and LPG to end-users, as well as provides related services.

