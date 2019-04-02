General Motors (GM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. General Motors reported earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $48.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $34.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.84.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $339,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $2,697,511.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,731.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. raised its position in General Motors by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $53,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in General Motors by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 239,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $7,132,000. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $2,694,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,467,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $150,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,523 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

