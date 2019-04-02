GCN Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $304,298.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $20.33, $50.98 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.01450587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002808 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00017190 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00001530 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 167,234,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50, $50.98, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43, $20.33, $24.68, $51.55 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

