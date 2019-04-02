GATX Co. (GATX) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GATX were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,484,000 after purchasing an additional 89,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,601,000 after acquiring an additional 40,008 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 644,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after acquiring an additional 151,880 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 47,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GATX opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $63.98 and a 52-week high of $91.12.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.64 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 10.97%. GATX’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $172,238.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $96,607.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $385,753 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $87.00 price target on GATX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price target on GATX and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

