Garmin (GRMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.18

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.18 and last traded at $87.93, with a volume of 33340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.88.
GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Longbow Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.95 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.
The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.
In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $150,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $221,025.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,932 shares of company stock worth $496,705. 17.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Garmin Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRMN)
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
