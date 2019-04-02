Garmin (GRMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.18

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.18 and last traded at $87.93, with a volume of 33340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.88.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Longbow Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.95 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

Get Garmin alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.14 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $150,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $221,025.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,932 shares of company stock worth $496,705. 17.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/garmin-grmn-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-88-18.html.

Garmin Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.