Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI) Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,081 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $24,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDI. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Gardner Denver by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Gardner Denver by 917.2% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Gardner Denver in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Gardner Denver by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GDI opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $712.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

