Gardner Denver (GDI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of GDI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,642. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.60. Gardner Denver has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $712.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.41 million. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.02%. Gardner Denver’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gardner Denver will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

