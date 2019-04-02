Gannett (GCI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett owns the publishing assets of the legacy Gannett company following its June 2015 split into two publicly traded companies – a broadcasting and digital company called TEGNA (Ticker: TGNA) and a publishing company called Gannett. The new Gannett owns the USA Today and a host of other media assets. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gannett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

GCI opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Gannett has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). Gannett had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Gannett’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gannett will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gannett by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,606,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,653,000 after buying an additional 422,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gannett by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,497,000 after buying an additional 862,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Gannett by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,836,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,497,000 after buying an additional 862,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gannett by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,498,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,079,000 after buying an additional 274,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gannett by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,288,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,922,000 after buying an additional 129,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

