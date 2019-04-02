FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Issued By Wedbush

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.18.

PB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

PB stock opened at $70.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $76.92.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5,839.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,129 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 513.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

