FTS International (FTSI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $11.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.23.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FTS International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded FTS International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded FTS International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FTS International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.59.

NYSE FTSI opened at $10.24 on Friday. FTS International has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. FTS International had a return on equity of 933.45% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTS International will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTS International by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 101,729 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter worth $801,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTS International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 279,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of FTS International by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

