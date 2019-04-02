FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of FRP worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FRP by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FRP by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in FRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in FRP by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FRP by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRPH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. FRP Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.45 and a beta of 0.53.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 420.95% and a return on equity of 1.14%.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

