Frontera Energy (FEC) Cut to Neutral at Eight Capital

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) was downgraded by Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$14.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$21.00. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FEC. Canaccord Genuity cut Frontera Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

Shares of Frontera Energy stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.19 and a 1-year high of C$20.30.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$350.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$515.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy will post 1.99000007180936 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Colombia and Peru. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 38 exploration and production blocks; and total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

