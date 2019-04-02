FORTESCUE METAL/S (FSUGY) Upgraded by Vertical Group to Buy

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FSUGY. Zacks Investment Research cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. HSBC cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get FORTESCUE METAL/S alerts:

OTCMKTS FSUGY traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $10.99. 66,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,952. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.