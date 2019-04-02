Former union official pleads guilty in corruption probe

A former labour leader in Detroit has pleaded guilty to conspiring to enrich himself and others with food, golfing and other perks are paid for by Fiat Chrysler.

Norwood Jewell was a vice president in the United Auto Workers. He is the labour official charged to tap money out of a job training centre that was funded exclusively by Fiat Chrysler, called FCA.

Get alerts:

The corruption although Jewell insists his plan happened during a time when the UAW and FCA negotiated labor contracts was not affected.

Jewell on Tuesday became the eighth person to plead guilty. Former FCA executive Al Iacobelli is serving a 5 1/2-year prison sentence.

Jewell told a judge he”was not ideal.” He admits that he could not accept something of value.