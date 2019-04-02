Foraco International (FAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.55

Foraco International S.A. (TSE:FAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 98570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.87.

About Foraco International (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA provides drilling services to mining and water projects worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production phases of mining projects. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

