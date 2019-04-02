FOAM (FOAM) Tops One Day Volume of $109,746.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000672 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. FOAM has a market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $109,746.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00407610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.01559288 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00232186 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003146 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,039,954 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.