Fmr LLC Acquires 3,883,285 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,226,885 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883,285 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $456,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 322.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.39.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

