Flycoin (FLY) Price Tops $1.06 on Top Exchanges

Flycoin (CURRENCY:FLY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Flycoin has a total market capitalization of $223,386.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Flycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flycoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded up 125.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00001007 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flycoin

FLY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2016. Flycoin’s total supply is 210,806 coins.

Buying and Selling Flycoin

Flycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

