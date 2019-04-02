Flowchain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $255,625.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $5.01 or 0.00106077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $255,625.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $777.18 or 0.16433700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00001288 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00010563 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

