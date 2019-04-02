Five Below (FIVE) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.32.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $120.73 on Monday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $602.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 602.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

