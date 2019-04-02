First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 41,520 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Accelerate Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 59.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 21.89 and a current ratio of 22.88.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,564.01% and a negative return on equity of 105.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AXDX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

