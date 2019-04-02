First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 2,432 Shares of VSE Co. (VSEC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in VSE were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VSE by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in VSE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 474,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in VSE by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 63,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

