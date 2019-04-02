First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is ($0.37). First Solar posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 103.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Roth Capital set a $65.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Cowen set a $74.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of FSLR opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.57.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $64,330.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,903.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $344,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,808.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,662 shares of company stock worth $458,862. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3,850.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,267,749 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,661 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.