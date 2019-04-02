First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys Shares of 3,724 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.
NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,862. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $62.19.
