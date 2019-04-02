First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires Shares of 18,071 Fiserv Inc (FISV)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.66. 54,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $68.43 and a 1-year high of $89.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $4,242,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 441,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,428,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $948,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,912 shares of company stock worth $15,245,371 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.21 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.49.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

