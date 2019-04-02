First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.08.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $27.70.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $175.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $150,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Scudder sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,345.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 410,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 236,466 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

