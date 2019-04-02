First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.90 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.76 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $92,854.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,347.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,476,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 804,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 751,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 125,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

