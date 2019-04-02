First Hawaiian (FHB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

FHB has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of FHB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,805. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $177.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 24,859,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $649,088,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 5,000 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $129,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in First Hawaiian by 10,646.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 87.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Hawaiian by 64.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

