First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,473 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 13,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,727,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 21,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $4,946,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,411 shares of company stock worth $74,947,763. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.56.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.35. 1,801,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

