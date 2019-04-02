First Hawaiian Bank Has $11.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,663,000. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $86.33. 789,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,021. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $89.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

