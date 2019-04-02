First Hawaiian Bank Buys 13,633 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $1,985,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Progressive by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 306,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,503,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Progressive by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,273,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,463,000 after buying an additional 850,970 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Progressive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,832,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,225,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $2,944,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,370 shares in the company, valued at $8,662,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $871,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,815 shares in the company, valued at $27,012,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,048 shares of company stock worth $8,073,519 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Progressive stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.69. 1,515,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

