First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 55,369 Shares of Nucor Co. (NUE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,369 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,595,000 after purchasing an additional 764,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,465,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,162,000 after purchasing an additional 192,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,454,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,600,000 after purchasing an additional 500,036 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.49. 1,606,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $68.84. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $5,293,841.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Cowen started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

